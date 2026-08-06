Judge approves $106 million settlement over deadly 2019 Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans

A judge approved a $106 million settlement Thursday that ends a yearslong legal battle over the deadly 2019 collapse of a Hard Rock Hotel that was under construction in New Orleans.

The 18-story hotel project partially collapsed in October 2019, killing three people and damaging nearby property. A grand jury ultimately decided against indicting anyone in the deadly collapse, but lawsuits were filed, including one brought by the City of New Orleans in August 2020 naming the building owners, their partners and contractors.

The various lawsuits were consolidated into one case that includes a total of 490 plaintiffs, such as injured workers and businesses affected by the collapse, against 21 defendants, according to Mark Glago, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs. The case has been pending for more than six years, Glago noted.

The combined $106 million settlement was approved by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese on Thursday, according to Glago and Court records.

“This will be an honor to, you know, these claimants that have been through so much,” Glago said of the settlement. “We are very, very happy with this $106 million.”

The settlement funds will eventually be distributed by a special master.

Josh Kelety, The Associated Press