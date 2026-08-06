Employee at SickKids hospital facing charges in child luring investigation

Another employee at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is facing charges in connection to an Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, the second in less than a month.

Toronto police say they began an investigation into the “alleged luring” of a person under 18 through telecommunications in October 2024.

It’s alleged the suspect communicated with a 15-year-old victim through social media and phone chat applications. He allegedly made inappropriate comments towards the victim and sent explicit images to them.

A warrant was executed in the area of Don Mills Road and Highway 401 on July 29 where multiple electronic devices and written documentation were seized.

Antonio Alvin Dela Cruz, 55, of Toronto was arrested and is facing charges of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, making available sexually explicit material to a person under or believed to be under 18, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years, accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

He was scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

SickKids confirmed Dela Cruz was employed with the housekeeping team and was placed on leave immediately after they became aware of the criminal charges. They added he has since resigned from his role.

Dela Cruz is the second SickKids employee charged over the last month. Dr. Dilan Dissanayake was arrested back on July 21 and charged with possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

“We acknowledge this news is deeply disturbing, particularly given the recent criminal charges involving a SickKids physician. To our knowledge, the two employees did not know or work with one another,” read SickKids’ press release.

SickKids said in both cases, Toronto police have indicated that there is no evidence linking the charges to the employees’ work at the hospital.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.