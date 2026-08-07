Three arrested, 170 kg of cocaine seized in ‘large-scale’ trafficking operation across Golden Horsehoe

Three men are facing drug charges in what the RCMP say was part of a large-scale and sophisticated cocaine trafficking operation across the Golden Horseshoe.

Investigators executed a search warrant on July 8 at an Etobicoke condominium which police allege was being used to store and prepare cocaine for distribution. More than 170 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4.5 million was seized.

Tony Van Le, 39, of Hamilton, Cong Quang Van, 38, of Hamilton, and Hai Thanh Hoa Tran, 41, of Brantford have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All three remain in custody.

Investigators say additional search warrants were carried out at two residences and two storage lockers in Hamilton which resulted in the seizure of $165,000 in cash and jewellery believed to be proceeds of crime. Additional charges are pending.