Car allegedly stolen from Brampton set on fire in Barrie parking lot

A burned out BMW is seen in a Barrie parking lot after allegedly being stolen from a Brampton driveway and set on fire. HANDOUT/Barrie Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 7, 2026 2:27 pm.

Barrie police are investigating a suspicious car fire in the Painswick neighbourhood of the city.

Barrie Fire alerted the police department about the fire in a parking lot on Esther Drive on Thursday morning.

The fire was extinguished before police arrived around 6:45 a.m., leaving behind a destroyed vehicle. Police say a melted gas canister was found inside the car.

A witness who lives nearby told police he heard a loud boom around 4:20 a.m. and noticed large flames and smoke coming from a school parking lot.

Police determined that the vehicle, a black four-door 2015 BMW, had been stolen from Brampton earlier in the day.

The registered owner of the car was contacted and he confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from his driveway and he still had the sole set of keys with him.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.

A burned out BMW is seen in a Barrie parking lot after allegedly being stolen from a Brampton driveway and set on fire. HANDOUT/Barrie Police

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