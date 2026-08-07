Man, 78, arrested in Leslieville assault investigation

Jian Liu, 78, of Toronto is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 7, 2026 4:01 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault that took place in Leslieville late last month.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street and Pape Avenue on July 27 around 9 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives say the suspect – 78-year-old Jian Liu of Toronto – and the victim are known to each other.

Liu was arrested on Aug. 2, and charged him with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

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