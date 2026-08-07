Chow maintains lead as Chris Alexander enters Toronto mayoral race: new poll
Posted August 7, 2026 8:34 am.
Last Updated August 7, 2026 8:35 am.
Mayor Olivia Chow maintains a clear lead in Toronto’s mayoral race, while newcomer Chris Alexander debuts in double digits and reshapes the contest’s political landscape, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll released Friday.
The survey shows Chow at 47 per cent among decided and leaning voters, ahead of Councillor Brad Bradford at 40 per cent, with former federal cabinet minister Chris Alexander starting at 10 per cent. Another three per cent back someone else.
Among all voters — including undecided respondents — Chow sits at 38 per cent, Bradford at 32 per cent, Alexander at eight per cent, and 20 per cent remain undecided.
Alexander enters with early support — and low name recognition
Alexander, a former Conservative cabinet minister and ambassador to Afghanistan, is largely unknown to municipal voters. The poll finds:
- 14 per cent view him favourably
- 11 per cent unfavourably
- 14 per cent are unsure
- 61 per cent say they are not familiar with him
Pollster David Valentin says Alexander’s entry complicates Bradford’s path, noting that the centre‑right vote is no longer consolidated behind a single challenger.
Chow’s job approval remains stable at 50 per cent approve and 43 per cent disapprove, nearly unchanged from the previous survey.
But broader public sentiment continues to pose a challenge for City Hall:
- 46 per cent say Toronto is moving in the right direction
- 46 per cent say wrong direction
- 51 per cent believe Toronto is less safe than a year ago
- 68 per cent say they feel safe day‑to‑day
- 81 per cent support more police and security at major outdoor events
Liaison surveyed 1,000 Toronto residents between Aug. 4–5, using IVR technology and random digit dialing.