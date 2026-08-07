Mayor Olivia Chow maintains a clear lead in Toronto’s mayoral race, while newcomer Chris Alexander debuts in double digits and reshapes the contest’s political landscape, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll released Friday.

The survey shows Chow at 47 per cent among decided and leaning voters, ahead of Councillor Brad Bradford at 40 per cent, with former federal cabinet minister Chris Alexander starting at 10 per cent. Another three per cent back someone else.

Among all voters — including undecided respondents — Chow sits at 38 per cent, Bradford at 32 per cent, Alexander at eight per cent, and 20 per cent remain undecided.

Alexander enters with early support — and low name recognition

Alexander, a former Conservative cabinet minister and ambassador to Afghanistan, is largely unknown to municipal voters. The poll finds:

14 per cent view him favourably

11 per cent unfavourably

14 per cent are unsure

61 per cent say they are not familiar with him

Pollster David Valentin says Alexander’s entry complicates Bradford’s path, noting that the centre‑right vote is no longer consolidated behind a single challenger.

Chow’s job approval remains stable at 50 per cent approve and 43 per cent disapprove, nearly unchanged from the previous survey.

But broader public sentiment continues to pose a challenge for City Hall:

46 per cent say Toronto is moving in the right direction

46 per cent say wrong direction

51 per cent believe Toronto is less safe than a year ago

68 per cent say they feel safe day‑to‑day

81 per cent support more police and security at major outdoor events

Liaison surveyed 1,000 Toronto residents between Aug. 4–5, using IVR technology and random digit dialing.