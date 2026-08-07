Pedestrian dies in hospital after getting hit by TTC streetcar

A pedestrian who was struck by a TTC streetcar last week has died, according to Toronto police.

In an update shared on Friday, authorities said the 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after six days in a Toronto hospital.

Emergency crews were initially to the area of King Street East and St. Lawrence Street on July 31 for reports of a personal injury collision.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound on the roadway when they were struck by the 504 King streetcar as it was travelling eastbound.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead on August 6.

A spokesperson for the TTC previously told CityNews, “The safety of our customers, employees and everyone who uses the transit system is paramount.”

Police say a fatal collision investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.