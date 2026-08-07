Police recover nearly $800K of stolen cargo, vehicles and trailers in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are on the hunt for an unknown number of suspects after nearly $800,000 worth of “stolen cargo” and commercial vehicles were recovered in Brampton.

Detectives say they were conducting a follow-up investigation into a stolen trailer near the area of Heart Lake Road and Countryside Drive on July 22.

“During a search of the area, officers located and recovered four stolen commercial vehicles and trailers valued at approximately $105,000,” authorities wrote in a press release issued Friday.

The recovered vehicles included:

· A 2015 Volvo VNL tractor

· A 2016 Utility Manufacturing trailer

· A 1998 Stoughton trailer

· A 2021 Utility Manufacturing trailer

Upon further inspection, detectives also discovered two shipments containing stolen computer equipment with an estimated value of $681,083.

They believe the equipment had been transferred into the stolen trailers following separate, unrelated thefts that happened on July 17 and July 20.

Police haven’t identified any suspects so far, but they say an investigation is ongoing