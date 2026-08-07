Are you losing yourself to the time-off tax?

When was the last time you took a day off? Went on vacation? Gave yourself an extra long weekend? If it’s been a while, well, you’re not alone. A recent survey showed that four in 10 Canadians aren’t using all the personal time off they’re allowed from their job. And in doing so, essentially giving themselves a pay cut, otherwise known as paying the “time-off tax.” It’s certainly not that people don’t like vacations, so why aren’t people taking full advantage of all the time they can get?

Host Catherine Jette is speaking with Emily Durham, host of the careers podcast Clock In, about time-off tax, the workplace cultures that can cultivate it, how employers can actually lose out too, and more.

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