Toronto police say scammers are tricking people into buying them new phones

File photo:Getty.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 7, 2026 6:26 pm.

Toronto Police say they’ve received several complaints from people who’ve been duped by a scam that ends with them inadvertently buying their deceivers new expensive cellphones, smartwatches and tablets.

Police say several victims came forward between October 2021 and July 2026 with similar stories of being contacted by someone claiming to be from a legitimate cellphone provider.

Investigators say the callers are often in possession of the person’s actual account and billing information, making it seem believable.

“The caller offers heavily discounted or a free cellphone, smartwatch or tablet and claims this deal is offered only to loyal customers,” a police release explained.

“The caller walks the victim through placing a legitimate order on the official cellphone provider website or app.”

Once the item arrives at the victim’s home, however, the true scam unfolds.

That’s when police say the fake employee calls the victim claiming that a mistake occurred, “for example the wrong model was sent.”

The victim is told that the correct item will be mailed to them, but first the scammer emails or mails the victim a pre-paid shipping label, asking the victim to mail the item back.

“The address on the shipping label is usually a random or a third-party address, not associated with the scammer,” the release adds. “The mailed item is delivered to the address, where it is subsequently retrieved by the scammer without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. In many cases, the homeowner is unaware that the package was ever delivered to their address.”

Police say the scammer may also have a legitimate courier company pick the item up.

Essentially, the victims have bought the scammers new products.

“The victim ends up being on the hook financially for a phone and phone plan they legitimately ordered through the website or app,” police explained.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say boy, 16, pointed loaded gun at officers during arrest at Jane and Finch building

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy pointed a loaded gun at officers when they tracked him down in connection to a previous firearms investigation. Members of the Toronto Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU)...

2h ago

Canada mulls concessions, including ending U.S. booze bans, in ongoing trade talks with Trump team: source

Canada is considering concessions in trade talks with the United States, including ending provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, to avoid an additional set of tariffs set to take effect in less than two weeks,...

3h ago

Man, 78, arrested in Leslieville assault investigation

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault that took place in Leslieville late last month. Officers were called to the area of Queen Street and Pape Avenue on July 27 around...

2h ago

Pedestrian dies in hospital after getting hit by TTC streetcar

A pedestrian who was struck by a TTC streetcar last week has died, according to Toronto police. In an update shared on Friday, authorities said the 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after six...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police say boy, 16, pointed loaded gun at officers during arrest at Jane and Finch building

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy pointed a loaded gun at officers when they tracked him down in connection to a previous firearms investigation. Members of the Toronto Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU)...

2h ago

Canada mulls concessions, including ending U.S. booze bans, in ongoing trade talks with Trump team: source

Canada is considering concessions in trade talks with the United States, including ending provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, to avoid an additional set of tariffs set to take effect in less than two weeks,...

3h ago

Man, 78, arrested in Leslieville assault investigation

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged assault that took place in Leslieville late last month. Officers were called to the area of Queen Street and Pape Avenue on July 27 around...

2h ago

Pedestrian dies in hospital after getting hit by TTC streetcar

A pedestrian who was struck by a TTC streetcar last week has died, according to Toronto police. In an update shared on Friday, authorities said the 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after six...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Premier Ford calls on feds to extend gas tax cut or make it permanent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to extend the gas tax cut or making it permanent.

5h ago

0:35
19-year-old man charged in connection to sexual assault at amusement park

York Regional Police (YRP) say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at an amusement park in Vaughan.

6h ago

1:58
Two 18-year-old males arrested in Salsa on St. Clair shooting

Toronto Police announced on Friday that two 18-year-old males have been charged with first-degree murder in the mass shooting at Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival last month that took the lives of two men and injured five others.

6h ago

2:48
$4.5M worth of suspected cocaine seized in major GTHA drug bust

The RCMP said a major drug trafficking operation was taken down in the GTHA after more than $4.5 million dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

2h ago

4:02
Cloudy with a chance of rain, high humidex

Cloudy skies and chance of showers continues to loom across the GTA and for the weekend ahead.

2h ago

More Videos