Toronto police say scammers are tricking people into buying them new phones

Toronto Police say they’ve received several complaints from people who’ve been duped by a scam that ends with them inadvertently buying their deceivers new expensive cellphones, smartwatches and tablets.

Police say several victims came forward between October 2021 and July 2026 with similar stories of being contacted by someone claiming to be from a legitimate cellphone provider.

Investigators say the callers are often in possession of the person’s actual account and billing information, making it seem believable.

“The caller offers heavily discounted or a free cellphone, smartwatch or tablet and claims this deal is offered only to loyal customers,” a police release explained.

“The caller walks the victim through placing a legitimate order on the official cellphone provider website or app.”

Once the item arrives at the victim’s home, however, the true scam unfolds.

That’s when police say the fake employee calls the victim claiming that a mistake occurred, “for example the wrong model was sent.”

The victim is told that the correct item will be mailed to them, but first the scammer emails or mails the victim a pre-paid shipping label, asking the victim to mail the item back.

“The address on the shipping label is usually a random or a third-party address, not associated with the scammer,” the release adds. “The mailed item is delivered to the address, where it is subsequently retrieved by the scammer without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. In many cases, the homeowner is unaware that the package was ever delivered to their address.”

Police say the scammer may also have a legitimate courier company pick the item up.

Essentially, the victims have bought the scammers new products.

“The victim ends up being on the hook financially for a phone and phone plan they legitimately ordered through the website or app,” police explained.