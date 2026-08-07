Police say boy, 16, pointed loaded gun at officers during arrest at Jane and Finch building

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy pointed a loaded gun at officers when they tracked him down in connection to a previous firearms investigation.

Members of the Toronto Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) tracked down the teen on Thursday, Aug. 6, at a building in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

“Officers located the male youth as he exited an elevator, and while attempting to arrest him, the youth pointed a loaded firearm at the officers,” a police release explains.

Luckily, officers were able to quickly subdue and arrest the young suspect before anyone was injured.

Investigators say they seized a loaded gun, a quantity of oxycodone, and Canadian currency during the arrest.

The teen, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces a slew of charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, point a firearm, and possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

He was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Officers were looking for the teen in connection to a previous incident in the Driftwood Avenue and Finch Avenue West area on July 15.

Police allege the boy was walking in the area with another male at around 9:30 p.m. when they spotted a police cruiser and started running.

Officers gave chase and allegedly witnessed one of them toss a firearm.

“MCU officers recovered a loaded firearm and an extended magazine, along with another loaded extended magazine in a satchel carried by the arrested male,” a release stated.

During the course of the chase and arrest, Toronto Police say two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Shevontae Stewart-Wilson, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and slapped with numerous weapons charges.

Investigators believe the second suspect in that case was the teen who was later arrested in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.