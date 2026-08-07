Used Hercules military transports to be sold, turned into waterbombers

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will sell 10 of its used C-130 Hercules aircraft to B.C.-based aerospace company Coulson Aviation, which will convert them into firefighting aircraft.

Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr announced the conditional sale today in Abbotsford, B.C., where an international air show is being held.

The conversion of the aircraft will happen in Port Alberni, B.C., and the first aircraft could be deployed to fight fires within 12 months.

Fuhr says this shows how military assets can deliver value long after their service in the Canadian Armed Forces ends.

The military uses Hercules aircraft for search and rescue operations and conduct airlifts to transport personnel and large cargo loads.

Officials at the announcement would not disclose the approximate value of the transaction.