Carney’s work hours reduced next week while in Italy but his eyes still on priorities: PM’s office

OTTAWA — Canada’s prime minister will be working reduced hours for a week starting Monday because he previously committed to plans in Italy.

But Mark Carney’s office says he will still keep his eyes on several government priorities, including trade negotiations with the United States.

He will do so by remaining in close contact with his team and other officials.

His office says the ethics commissioner has not identified any concerns or inconsistencies with his upcoming reduced schedule.

Carney’s team adds that the public would be notified if any events pop up through media advisories sent to journalists.

Journalists then typically broadcast details in those advisories to the public.