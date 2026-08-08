Pedestrian dead after being hit by transport truck on Highway 404 in Toronto

The OPP closed the southbound lanes of Highway 404 near Finch Avenue East after officials say a pedestrian was hit by a transport truck. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 8, 2026 8:54 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2026 11:33 am.

A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a transport truck on Highway 404 in Toronto Saturday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 404 near Finch Avenue East at around 6 a.m. with reports of a collision

York Region Paramedic Services crews were dispatched to the scene to respond to the collision. A spokesperson told CityNews the pedestrian died at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police officers said in a post on social media that all southbound lanes were shut down for the investigation. They added the closure was expected to be in place throughout Saturday morning and potentially into the afternoon.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

OPP investigators asked anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 404 in the area at around the time of the collision to check their vehicles for any sort of damage.

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