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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto and most of southern Ontario

A person is seen with an umbrella during a rain storm in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll and Denio Lourenco

Posted August 8, 2026 2:12 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2026 4:25 pm.

Federal meteorologists have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and most of southern Ontario, advising there could be wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

According to a watch statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Saturday, heavy rainfall and quarter-sized hail could hit areas Saturday afternoon as part of an incoming weather system.

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“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the statement said.

“Local utility outages are possible.”

A red warning for severe thunderstorms was issued for Port Perry at 3:30 p.m. and expanded to include all of Durham Region including Uxbridge, Beaverton, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, Oshawa, and Brooklin.

The rain and thunderstorms have the potential to be incredibly strong, with lots of thunder and lightning, and also the potential for baseball sized hail and damaging winds. 

A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for Kitchener, Cambridge, Hamilton, Lindsay, Newmarket, and Georgina. 

A red tornado warning was issued for the Waterloo Region, but it has since ended.

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