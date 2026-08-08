B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

British Columbia Premier David Eby declared a provincewide state of emergency on Saturday due to the wildfire activity over the past 24 hours.

The blaze that hit Summerland yesterday led to over 20,000 evacuees.

Kelly Greene, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, stressed that everyone in the evacuation areas should be gone from their homes and in reception centres, when necessary.

BC Wildfire director of operations Cliff Chapman, stated that the conditions seen in Summerland have never been seen before in wildfires.