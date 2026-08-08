Suspect returned to Canada and charged in connection with 2025 death of Toronto woman

Abdul Ghafoori, 32, of Toronto was wanted for first-degree murder. Toronto police.

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 8, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2026 1:08 pm.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a downtown Toronto residence in late 2025, police officers say.

It was on Dec. 19 when Toronto police officers said Himanshi Khurana was reported missing.

The following day, investigators said they found the 30-year-old woman’s body at a home near Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West. Khurana’s death was subsequently ruled a homicide.

At the time, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Toronto resident Abdul Ghafoori. Officers said the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

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In an update released on Saturday, Toronto police homicide officers said they liaised with “national and international policing partners to facilitate the accused’s return to Canada.” Investigators didn’t say where the accused was located.

Officers said Ghafoori was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court on Saturday.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Himanshi Khurana is seen in an undated photo.
Himanshi Khurana is seen in an undated photo. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

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