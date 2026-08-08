Toronto police charge 2 more people with willful promotion of hatred after March protest

Toronto police officers say two more people have been charged in connection with a willful promotion of hatred investigation after a demonstration that targeted members of the Jewish community earlier this year.

It was on the afternoon of March 15 when a demonstration happened in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Officers alleged multiple accused went to a storage locker to get anti-semitic signs on that day, went to the demonstration with other protestors and displayed the signs in front of members of the public, including supporters of Israel in the same area.

It was alleged the accused yelled derogatory slurs as they marched toward supporters of Israel.

In April and June, six people were charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred. Three of the co-accused were also charged with disguise with intent.

“This is an example of what we mean when we say that arrests and charges can come at any time after an incident,” Demkiw said at the beginning of June when the arrests were announced.

“We will continue to be relentless in following the evidence to hold those who commit criminal acts of hate accountable.”

According to an update issued on Saturday, Toronto police officers said they executed a search warrant and arrested two more people as part of the same investigation.

Daniela Bonamico and Shahram Nayeb-Yazdi were charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred. They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court on Saturday.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

With files from Michael Talbot