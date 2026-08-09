City of Toronto storage barn at historic Scarborough property destroyed by fire

A barn at the historic Cornell Campbell House property in Scarborough used by the City of Toronto for storage has been heavily damaged after a fire late Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the Cornell Campbell House grounds on Kingston Road just east of Markham Road just before 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CityNews firefighters found the bar fully engulfed in flames.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said their crews were dispatched to the scene, but no one required any treatment.

Officials said the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading up to the blaze weren’t known as of Sunday.

According to the Scarborough Historical Society, Cornell House located near the barn was built in 1858. The property is meant to showcase what life was like in the area during the early 1900s.