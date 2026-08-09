Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Unifor National President Lana Payne speaks to media after the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Co., in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2026 10:00 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2026 8:03 pm.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Auto talks

Unifor is expected to open contract negotiations with General Motors on Monday. The union represents more than 4,600 members at Ontario GM facilities, including the Oshawa assembly plant, the CAMI facility in Ingersoll as well as operations in St. Catharines and Woodstock. The union has already reached a deal with Ford and will take on Stellantis after GM.

Cineplex results

Cineplex Inc. will release second-quarter results on Tuesday. The results will cover the period prior to the release of “The Odyssey,” Christopher Nolan’s mythic action film detailing a king’s battle to return home. The roughly three-hour film has had moviegoers flocking to cinemas, especially ones equipped with Imax 70 mm technology.

Air Canada results

Investors will get a sense of how the spring travel season, soaring fuel prices and Canada’s early weeks of FIFA World Cup hosting duties impacted the airline. Ongoing trade tensions that have pushed many Canadians to skip trips south of the border could also shape the second-quarter financial results Air Canada will deliver Wednesday.

Metro results

The grocery store chain is on tap to issue its third-quarter results on Wednesday. In June, the company announced chief executive Eric La Flèche will retire at the end of September. He spent more than 18 years in the top job, building out the chain and modernizing its distribution. He will leave as Metro faces headwinds from a workers’ strike at its Laval, Que., warehouse and as consumers continue to be discerning with their spending.

Canadian Tire results

The retailer, which also owns SportChek, Mark’s and Party City, will share its second-quarter results Thursday. The quarter will capture any upside the company saw from the opening weeks of the World Cup as well as the release of its first summer collection of items featuring the Hudson’s Bay stripes. The quarter will also include any downsides from higher gas prices stemming from conflict in the Middle East.

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