Leylah Fernandez eliminated from National Bank Open, ending Canadian singles hopes

Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns the ball from Naomi Osaka of Japan during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis action in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (Keito Newman/CP)

By Sportsnet staff

Posted August 9, 2026 8:42 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2026 8:57 pm.

Canadian dreams of a second straight singles champion at the national open have been dashed.

Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 on Sunday in Toronto.

The 30th-seeded Fernandez, of Laval, Que., was the last Canadian remaining in either the men’s or women’s singles draws.

Victoria Mboko, from Burlington, Ont., won the tournament last year but was unable to defend due to injury.

Osaka, the 11th seed, will next face second-seeded Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Fernandez, 23, had cruised through her opening two matches with straight-sets wins over Renata Zarazua and fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva.

But the hometown hero ran out of gas against Osaka, who simply overpowered the Canadian, fittingly earning match point with her seventh ace.

Osaka, who lost to Mboko in the 2025 NBO final, won 76 per cent of points on her first serve, 75 per cent on second and was broken just once by Fernandez.

Canada still retains an NBO title shot in men’s doubles, where the duo of Alexis Galarneau and Duncan Chan will face the third-seeded pair of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in the quarterfinals on Monday.

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