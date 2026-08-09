Man, 21, wanted in east-end sex assault investigation

Police have released an image of 21-year-old Devon Plooard. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 9, 2026 3:24 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with an east-end sexual assault investigation.

Authorities say 21-year-old Devon Plooard is accused of sexually assaulting a victim in May 2026 in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police allege that Plooard produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim, and that the victim later realized the suspect recorded the sexual assault.

Plooard is wanted for two counts of sexual assault, pointing a firearm and voyeurism.

He is described as five-foot-six, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

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