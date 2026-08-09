21-year-old dies in Hamilton hospital after being stabbed, found by taxi driver: police

Hamilton police officers say a 21-year-old man has died in a hospital after he was stabbed and found by a taxi driver early Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Hamilton Police Service, officers were called to the area of Frid Street and Main Street West near Highway 403 at around 2:30 a.m. after the victim was found.

The statement said the man was taken to a Hamilton hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The incident, investigators said, is being treated as a homicide.

Officers said they believe the victim was involved in an altercation Saturday evening near Paradise Road North and King Street West less than a kilometre away from where he was found.

Investigators said they were looking to speak with anyone in the area who might have dash-camera or surveillance video between 2 and 2:45 a.m.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed overnight in the area of Main St W and Frid St. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 905-546-4123. Read More: #HamOnt https://t.co/VbcfVcK1AO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 9, 2026