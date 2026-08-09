Man wanted for assault, choking in Friday night scuffle

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Detectives say 26-year-old Muhammad Yasin got into a verbal altercation with someone in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Friday.

Police say Yasin assaulted the victim, and that the two individuals are known to each other.

Yasin is wanted for two counts of assault, choking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. He has a medium build, short black hair and short black facial hair.