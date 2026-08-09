Mississauga resident dead after canoe capsizes on Georgian Bay Township lake: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a 31-year-old Mississauga resident has died after their canoe capsized on a lake in Georgian Bay Township Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by the OPP, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Stewart Lake around 40 feet from the shoreline.

The statement said two people were in the canoe when it overturned. Officers said one of the occupants was rescued by someone passing by in a boat while a second person went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Investigators said the missing person was found by members of the OPP underwater search and recovery unit on Sunday.

Officers said they’re continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident along with the Ontario coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“The OPP reminds all boaters and paddlers to make water safety a priority by wearing a properly fitted lifejacket or personal flotation device, checking weather conditions before heading out, and ensuring all required safety equipment is readily available,” the statement said.