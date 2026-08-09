Porter Airlines Victoria-Toronto flight cancelled after child stood on seat, refused to wear seatbelt

The Porter Airlines terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 9, 2026 11:38 am.

Porter Airlines staff confirm they recently cancelled a cross-country flight after a toddler stood on a seat and refused to wear a seatbelt, preventing the airplane from taking off.

According to a statement issued by the company on Sunday, the incident happened at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia on Thursday.

The statement said the airplane left the terminal and went to the airport’s runway. As the aircraft was getting ready to take off, it said the young child “was standing in their seat and would not secure their seatbelt.”

“Attempts by the accompanying parent and crew to address this were unsuccessful,” the statement said.

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“The aircraft could not takeoff in this unsafe condition, so the crew elected to return to the terminal and have the passengers disembark.”

A Porter Airlines representative said with the time needed to get the passengers in question off the airplane, get their luggage, submit paperwork and refile flight plans, the aircraft wasn’t able to takeoff before the Victoria International Airport’s runway closed to aircraft at 12:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how all of the affected passengers were accommodated overnight.

“We apologize for the effect this had on other passengers, who were able to depart on a flight the following afternoon,” the statement said.

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