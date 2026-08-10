Bomb threat prompts Halifax police to evacuate some downtown streets for five hours

HALIFAX — A bomb threat and subsequent arrest in Halifax prompted police to evacuate several downtown streets and buildings near the waterfront for several hours on Monday.

Just before 9 a.m., Halifax Regional Police issued a statement saying a man was in custody for making threats and that a parkade next to the Purdy’s Wharf office tower complex had been evacuated because of a suspicious vehicle.

About an hour later, police issued another statement saying its evacuation order had been expanded to include the two office towers and several other nearby buildings and streets.

And at 10:30 a.m., an emergency alert was broadcast confirming that a bomb threat and discovery of the suspicious vehicle had prompted the street closures and evacuations near the parkade on Upper Water Street.

As one point, photos shared on social media showed a person wearing what appeared to be bomb disposal gear entering the parkade.

Halifax police issued another statement at 2 p.m. saying there was no longer a threat to downtown Halifax and all affected businesses and roads could be reopened, though no other details were provided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press