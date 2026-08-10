Byelections following wave of MP resignations set to cost upwards of $24M

OTTAWA — Byelections this year to replace departing members of Parliament are expected to cost taxpayers upwards of $24 million, an Elections Canada estimate suggests.

The election agency says that while the cost of holding a byelection can vary due to multiple factors, including location and duration, a single byelection costs an average of $2 million to run.

Three byelections have been held already this year. Three more are scheduled for Aug. 31.

One Quebec seat is vacant with no byelection scheduled and five more MP resignations are expected in the coming weeks.

As it stands, 2026 could see a total of 12 byelections, which would be the highest annual number in years. The most recent comparable year is 2017, which saw 11 byelections. Elections Canada reported the cost of those contests at about $10 million.

Past Elections Canada reports on byelections, including those for 2024 and 2020, say it typically costs more to hold them in the Greater Toronto Area due to higher prices for facility rentals and advertising.

The 2025 Elections Canada byelection report estimates the Battle River—Crowfoot byelection which sent Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre back to the House of Commons a year ago cost taxpayers $2.3 million.

The agency attributes that higher-than-average price tag to inflation driving up the cost of printing, facility fees and information technology requirements. The report also says the lengthy 49-day election period added to the overall cost.

Three byelections took place in April, all won by the Liberals. Two of these contests took place in the GTA to replace former cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair.

The April byelection in Quebec’s Terrebonne riding was called after the Supreme Court of Canada invalidated the general election result due to a clerical error on the return address for some mail-in ballots.

Elections Canada issues a statutory report on byelections once a year, so the costs for these votes will not be published until early 2027.

Three more byelections are set for Aug. 31 in North Vancouver—Capilano, Chicoutimi—Le Fjord in Quebec and Beaches—East York in Toronto to replace MPs who left for other opportunities.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson resigned his North Vancouver—Capilano seat to become Canada’s ambassador to the European Union and Nate Erskine-Smith resigned the Beaches—East York seat to unsuccessfully pursue the Ontario Liberal leadership.

Quebec Conservative Richard Martel has been appointed to the Senate, vacating Chicoutimi—Le Fjord.

Six more byelections will have to be called in the near future.

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay resigned in June to run for the Parti Québécois in the Quebec provincial election this October.

Ontario Liberal Shaun Chen announced Monday that he will resign on Aug. 15. The Toronto-area MP said injuries from a car accident last fall resulted in significant health issues that limit his ability to travel to Ottawa.

Current independent and former NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice says he will leave his Montreal seat by the end of summer to run for Québec solidare this October.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning his Montreal seat on Aug. 28.

Saskatchewan Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall is set to resign on Aug. 31 after originally saying she planned to stick around until the next election.

Ontario Conservative MP Larry Brock announced last week he will step down on Sept. 18 to return to the Crown prosecutor’s office in Brantford, Ont.

The prime minister has to call a byelection between 11 and 180 days after a seat becomes vacant. The election period has to be between 36 and 50 days.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that he wants to see seats filled in short order because constituents deserve representation in the House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press