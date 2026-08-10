Candidates in Ontario Liberal leadership debate value of having a seat

The first debate in the Ontario Liberals’ leadership race began Monday night with a clear divide, between the haves and have nots.

Through the 90-minute debate, the five candidates pitched ideas on health care, education and affordability, with some differing but largely consistent views as they are running to lead the same party.

There was, however, an area in which candidates staked clear and contrary positions: does the next leader need to have a seat in the legislature?

The person Liberal members select in November will be the party’s fourth leader since 2018, when the Liberals were last in government.

The previous two leaders, Steven Del Duca and Bonnie Crombie, did not have a seat in the legislature and the party remained in third place after both the 2022 and 2025 election.

Two caucus members, Lee Fairclough and Stephanie Bowman, argued that it is a factor that matters.

“I’ve been consistently hearing from Liberals and others across Ontario that we can’t keep doing the same thing,” said Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

“We’ve tried it multiple times now, and it has not worked. And if we have a compelling candidate that has leadership experience, that has a seat in the legislature, it will make the difference.”

Two of the three other candidates, housing advocate Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando, said that is not what is important to voters.

“In the next general election, when a young mom or dad goes into the voting booth, they’re not going to ask, ‘Does the leader have a seat?'” Marando said.

“They’re going to ask, ‘Does this leader have what it takes to make my kids’ education better? Does this leader have what it takes to make my parents’ health care better? Does this leader have what it takes to protect my job?'”

Former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains sidestepped the question of whether the Ontario Liberal leader needs a seat at Queen’s Park, though he did note his federal government and cabinet experience.

“We all recognize that change is in the air,” he said. “People are tired and frustrated with this government, and they’re looking for a viable alternative.”

Bains also acknowledged a perception that he is the front-runner, though he dismissed it as a “misconception.”

“I’ve learned long time ago not to take anything for granted and work hard,” he said.

Lombardi suggested that one of the most important qualities in the next leader is a willingness to propose bold ideas.

“Our past leaders, you’ll hear, they didn’t have a seat in the house, but the reality is, we did not put risks and make ideas a centre of our campaign,” he said.

The next leader is set to be announced Nov. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.