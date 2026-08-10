Child who prompted Porter flight cancellation ‘scared,’ not at fault, passenger says

A Porter plane taxis down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2026 1:28 pm.

A passenger aboard the Porter Airlines flight to Toronto that was cancelled last week after a toddler refused to buckle up says the child was scared and should not be blamed.

The aircraft could not take off from Victoria in what Porter called an unsafe situation, so the crew decided to return to the terminal and have the child and a parent get off the plane.

Porter says the time needed to bridge the aircraft, deplane the duo, retrieve their baggage, and submit new flight plans meant it was too late to depart, since Victoria’s runway closes at 12:30 a.m.

Passenger Aryeh Kozuch says the child was not being unruly and seemed very scared.

He says other passengers were frustrated, but he didn’t expect the child’s parents to physically force them into their seat.

Related:

Porter says other passengers had to wait for another flight the next day, and it apologizes to those people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Ontario Liberal leadership candidates set to face off Monday

The five people aiming to take over leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will face off in their first debate on Monday evening. Online voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 9 and end on Nov....

15m ago

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Magnitude 7.4 quake hits western Colombia, killing at least 111 people

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and damaging hundreds of buildings, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.

20m ago

Citing 'health issues' from accident, Liberal MP Shaun Chen announces resignation

OTTAWA — Citing lingering health effects from a car accident late last year, Liberal MP Shaun Chen said he plans to resign at the end of this week.

47m ago

Top Stories

5 Ontario Liberal leadership candidates set to face off Monday

The five people aiming to take over leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will face off in their first debate on Monday evening. Online voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 9 and end on Nov....

15m ago

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Magnitude 7.4 quake hits western Colombia, killing at least 111 people

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and damaging hundreds of buildings, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.

20m ago

Citing 'health issues' from accident, Liberal MP Shaun Chen announces resignation

OTTAWA — Citing lingering health effects from a car accident late last year, Liberal MP Shaun Chen said he plans to resign at the end of this week.

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GM and Unifor begin bargaining for thousands of Ontario workers

General Motors and Unifor began bargaining for thousands of Ontario workers in hopes to secure a deal similar to that made in July with Ford Motors.

42m ago

2:48
Woman says hundreds of thousands of her PC Optimum points were stolen

A woman in Kincardine, Ont., reached out to us after more than 700,000 PC Optimum points were stolen from her account. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:38
Gloomy, humid Monday in the GTA

The GTA is in for a gloomy and humid Monday as showers are forecasted in the afternoon.

4h ago

1:26
Alexandra Eala falls to Bencic in Round of 16 at National Bank Open

Alexandra Eala’s run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers has come to an end.

4h ago

3:30
Rush fans travel from around the world to catch hometown shows in Toronto

Thousands of Rush fans from across the globe have descended upon Toronto for the first hometown shows since the death of Neil Peart. Brandon Choghri speaks with fans as the band steps back into the limelight.

19h ago

More Videos