Citing ‘health issues’ from accident, Liberal MP Shaun Chen announces resignation

Scarborough North Liberal MP Shaun Chen announced he will be stepping down from parliament citing health issues.

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2026 2:11 pm.

OTTAWA — Citing lingering health effects from a car accident late last year, Liberal MP Shaun Chen said he plans to resign at the end of this week.

The Scarborough North MP, who has represented the riding since 2015, issued a statement on social media Monday saying injuries sustained in the accident left him with “significant health issues” which have prevented him from travelling to Ottawa as often as the job requires.

“After discussing the situation with my family, I have decided that it is best for me to step down as a member of Parliament,” Chen said in the statement.

Chen was elected after serving as the chair of the Toronto District School Board.

In a statement, Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked Chen for his advocacy for young people and his work to combat racism.

“Wishing you a full recovery and best of luck for what comes next. I know you’ll keep making a difference for years to come,” Carney posted on social media.

Chen’s name is the latest on a growing list of MPs quitting their seats this summer.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault is set to vacate his seat at the end of the month, as will Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall.

Conservative MP Larry Brock announced his intention to step down in mid-September to take a job in the Brantford Crown attorney’s office. NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice says he will leave his Montreal seat by the end of summer to run for Québec solidaire this October.

Chen said he plans to resign on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

— With files from David Baxter

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

The Peace tower is framed by trees on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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