Man, 32, charged in Mississauga nightclub stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place outside a Mississauga nightclub during the August long weekend.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police provided an update on the case and announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory Darling of Brampton.

Officers were initially called to the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on August 1.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be splatters of blood near the front entrance of Sugar Daddy’s Nite Club.

Darling was subsequently arrested the next day and charged with a single count of aggravated assault.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.