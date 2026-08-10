Montreal man charged for alleged death threats against PM Mark Carney

The RCMP say a 51-year-old Montreal man has been charged for allegedly making death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The federal police say the man allegedly made threatening remarks in an email sent to a senator and other people.

Police say he is facing a criminal charge for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a person.

Police say they launched an investigation on Aug. 5 and quickly arrested the man shortly afterward.

The RCMP say the man appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Aug. 8.

Police say they take any threats to someone’s safety seriously and that violent statements will not be tolerated.