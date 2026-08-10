Ontario Teachers’ earns 9.5 per cent net return for first half of 2026

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a six-month net return of 9.5 per cent for the first half of 2026, with net investment income of $26.6 billion.

The fund’s 12-month net return was 14.5 per cent.

The pension fund manager says net assets totalled $303.2 billion at June 30, up $23.8 billion from the end of last year.

Ontario Teachers’ chief executive Jo Taylor says the total fund return was ahead of target.

Taylor says the result reflects positive returns across asset classes, with the most significant contributions coming from venture growth, public equities and inflation-sensitive assets.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board manages investments for 346,000 working members and pensioners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press