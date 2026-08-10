Ontario Teachers’ earns 9.5 per cent net return for first half of 2026

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2026 9:03 am.

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a six-month net return of 9.5 per cent for the first half of 2026, with net investment income of $26.6 billion.

The fund’s 12-month net return was 14.5 per cent.

The pension fund manager says net assets totalled $303.2 billion at June 30, up $23.8 billion from the end of last year.

Ontario Teachers’ chief executive Jo Taylor says the total fund return was ahead of target.

Taylor says the result reflects positive returns across asset classes, with the most significant contributions coming from venture growth, public equities and inflation-sensitive assets.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board manages investments for 346,000 working members and pensioners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

Just now

Third suspect charged in synagogue shootings across Vaughan and Toronto

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a third suspect in connection with a series of March shootings targeting synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto. The newly charged suspect, Chris Perreira, 23, of...

49m ago

Ottawa to rebate $100M in freight costs for shipping steel across Canada

OTTAWA — Ottawa plans to slash costs for shipping steel between provinces and territories over the next year in a bid to help domestic producers hit hard by tariffs.

1h ago

York police seeks 2 suspects after vehicles set on fire in Markham neighbourhood

York Regional Police (YRP) officers are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly set two vehicles on fire in a residential area of Markham late last month. Emergency crews were called to Gatcombe...

46m ago

Top Stories

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

Just now

Third suspect charged in synagogue shootings across Vaughan and Toronto

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a third suspect in connection with a series of March shootings targeting synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto. The newly charged suspect, Chris Perreira, 23, of...

49m ago

Ottawa to rebate $100M in freight costs for shipping steel across Canada

OTTAWA — Ottawa plans to slash costs for shipping steel between provinces and territories over the next year in a bid to help domestic producers hit hard by tariffs.

1h ago

York police seeks 2 suspects after vehicles set on fire in Markham neighbourhood

York Regional Police (YRP) officers are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly set two vehicles on fire in a residential area of Markham late last month. Emergency crews were called to Gatcombe...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Woman says hundreds of thousands of her PC Optimum points were stolen

A woman in Kincardine, Ont., reached out to us after more than 700,000 PC Optimum points were stolen from her account. Pat Taney reports.

1h ago

2:38
Gloomy, humid Monday in the GTA

The GTA is in for a gloomy and humid Monday as showers are forecasted in the afternoon.

1h ago

1:26
Alexandra Eala falls to Bencic in Round of 16 at National Bank Open

Alexandra Eala’s run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers has come to an end.

1h ago

3:30
Rush fans travel from around the world to catch hometown shows in Toronto

Thousands of Rush fans from across the globe have descended upon Toronto for the first hometown shows since the death of Neil Peart. Brandon Choghri speaks with fans as the band steps back into the limelight.

16h ago

10:46
B.C. declares provincial state of emergency, Summerland completely evacuated

More than 20,000 residents have been forced to evacuate Summerland, and Peachland overnight, some plucked to safety by helicopter as an explosive wildfire surged toward them, destroying homes in its path.

23m ago

More Videos