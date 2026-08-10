Oshawa grandfather goes above and beyond for his grandson

For nine weeks this summer, Bob Ehmke made the 2 1/2 drive from Oshawa to Collingwood on Sunday mornings to coach the U6 baseball team his grandson Liam plays on.

Liam and the other kids look up to Bob and really enjoy the time they spend on the diamond, learning about the fundimentals of baseball while getting something new each week like baseball cards and colouring pages. Bob is a true community ambassador.

Bob Ehmke – Community Ambassador

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Bob? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!