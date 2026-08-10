A 28‑year‑old Oshawa man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle, leaving the victim with critical, life‑threatening injuries.

Durham police were called to Nonquon Road and Mary Street North around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 after witnesses reported that a black Volkswagen sedan travelling northbound suddenly left its lane, accelerated into the oncoming traffic lane, and hit a 36‑year‑old man walking in the area.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the victim suffering from critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted by Air Ornge to a Toronto‑area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away, parked and unoccupied. Just after 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oshawa. Police say the suspect was found inside and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, noting that the accused and victim are known to each other. Carter William Boyce, 28, of Oshawa, is charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to remain at accident causing bodily harm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Durham police.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.