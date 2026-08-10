Pedestrian rushed to trauma centre after getting hit by a car in North York
Posted August 10, 2026 3:38 pm.
Last Updated August 10, 2026 5:08 pm.
A pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre after getting hit by a car in North York on Monday afternoon.
According to Toronto police, emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Clayson Road just after 3 p.m.
Paramedics say an adult male suffered serious, and potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.