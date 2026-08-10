Person and their dog rescued from Roncesvalles house fire

A person and their dog were rescued from a residential house fire in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Ritchie Avenue, near Dundas Street and Roncesvalles Avenue, at approximately 3 p.m.

Authorities say a person and their dog were trapped on the second floor of the home and were rescued soon after fire fighters arrived at the scene.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one unit and were able to put it out.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is said to be doing well, along with their pet. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say an investigation into the origin and cause of the blaze is ongoing.