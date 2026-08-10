SIU investigating woman’s fatal fall from Scarborough high‑rise terrace

A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 10, 2026 12:57 pm.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38‑year‑old woman who fell from a Scarborough apartment building terrace Friday night.

Toronto police were called around 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 to a building in the area of Brimley Road and Progress Avenue, after a resident reported that a woman was sitting on the ledge of a terrace and appeared to be in crisis.

Officers made their way to the terrace and began speaking with the woman, according to preliminary information released by the SIU. At approximately 9:45 p.m., the woman fell to the ground below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The watchdog investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Ontario Liberal leadership candidates set to face off Monday

The five people aiming to take over leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will face off in their first debate on Monday evening. Online voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 9 and end on Nov....

18m ago

Child who prompted Porter flight cancellation 'scared,' not at fault, passenger says

TORONTO — A passenger aboard the Porter Airlines flight to Toronto that was cancelled last week after a toddler refused to buckle up says the child was scared and should not be blamed.

1h ago

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Magnitude 7.4 quake hits western Colombia, killing at least 111 people

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and damaging hundreds of buildings, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.

23m ago

Top Stories

5 Ontario Liberal leadership candidates set to face off Monday

The five people aiming to take over leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party will face off in their first debate on Monday evening. Online voting for the new leader will begin Nov. 9 and end on Nov....

18m ago

Child who prompted Porter flight cancellation 'scared,' not at fault, passenger says

TORONTO — A passenger aboard the Porter Airlines flight to Toronto that was cancelled last week after a toddler refused to buckle up says the child was scared and should not be blamed.

1h ago

Ontario woman warns others after PC Optimum card gets hacked

It took one woman nearly a year to rack up hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points. It took thieves a matter of minutes to steal them all. Mandy Campbell, who lives in Kincardine, Ont., reached out...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Magnitude 7.4 quake hits western Colombia, killing at least 111 people

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and damaging hundreds of buildings, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:28
Scarborough North Liberal MP Shaun Chen to step down from parliament

Scarborough North Liberal MP Shaun Chen announced he will be stepping down from parliament citing health issues.

1h ago

2:20
GM and Unifor begin bargaining for thousands of Ontario workers

General Motors and Unifor began bargaining for thousands of Ontario workers in hopes to secure a deal similar to that made in July with Ford Motors.

45m ago

2:48
Woman says hundreds of thousands of her PC Optimum points were stolen

A woman in Kincardine, Ont., reached out to us after more than 700,000 PC Optimum points were stolen from her account. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:38
Gloomy, humid Monday in the GTA

The GTA is in for a gloomy and humid Monday as showers are forecasted in the afternoon.

4h ago

1:26
Alexandra Eala falls to Bencic in Round of 16 at National Bank Open

Alexandra Eala’s run at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers has come to an end.

4h ago

More Videos