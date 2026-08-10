Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38‑year‑old woman who fell from a Scarborough apartment building terrace Friday night.

Toronto police were called around 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 to a building in the area of Brimley Road and Progress Avenue, after a resident reported that a woman was sitting on the ledge of a terrace and appeared to be in crisis.

Officers made their way to the terrace and began speaking with the woman, according to preliminary information released by the SIU. At approximately 9:45 p.m., the woman fell to the ground below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The watchdog investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.