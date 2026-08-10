Blue Jays return to Toronto for crucial series against Boston Red Sox

Canadian Jameson Taillon will make his Rogers Centre debut as a member of the Blue Jays. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2026 1:07 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays open a crucial four-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox tonight.

Boston holds one of three wild-card spots in the American League standings with Toronto chasing one of those playoff berths.

Jesús Sánchez’s double-play ground out in the 12th put the Blue Jays ahead 6-5 in Philadelphia yesterday, but Derek Hill singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning as the Phillies won 7-6.

That kept Toronto 3 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final wild-card spot in the AL. The Rangers were whipped 10-5 by the visiting Baltimore Orioles yesterday.

Canadian Jameson Taillon will make his Rogers Centre debut as a member of the Blue Jays.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

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