Toronto man who is accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint is arrested

A 21-year-old man from Toronto who is accused of sexually assaulting a victim at gunpoint and recording the alleged crime has been arrested.

In an update shared on Monday, Toronto police said Devon Plooard was taken into custody on Aug. 10, and charged with several offences, including sexual assault, pointing a firearm and voyeurism.

The assault was reported on Aug. 8 in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area and allegedly happened months earlier.

Police allege that Plooard was with the victim in May 2026 and sexually assaulted them after producing a firearm and pointing it at them.

The victim later realized that Plooard recorded the sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.