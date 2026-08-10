Unifor to begin talks with General Motors today after deal with Ford

TORONTO — Unifor is set to begin contract negotiations with General Motors today.

The union represents more than 4,600 members at Ontario GM facilities, including the Oshawa assembly plant, the CAMI facility in Ingersoll as well as operations in St. Catharines and Woodstock.

In July, Unifor named General Motors as the next U.S. automaker for contract talks.

Earlier that month, Unifor members approved a new three-year contract with Ford that included three per cent annual pay increases.

The union says the agreement with Ford marked successful pattern-setting negotiations.

In pattern bargaining, a union negotiates with one company to set terms that it hopes to replicate with other companies in the same sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press