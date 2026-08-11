Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage has knee surgery, could return this season

Trey Yesavage’s first full year in Major League Baseball has been derailed by injury.

Yesavage was considered week-to-week after surgery on his left knee on Monday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that the operation to repair Yesavage’s meniscus was successful and that he’s not ruled out for the year.

“I think in the next couple weeks we’ll know,” said Schneider in a meeting with reporters hours before Toronto hosted the Boston Red Sox. “The meniscus is weird. Sometimes it can be fairly quick, depending on how the person responds to it.

“I don’t want to say I’m very optimistic, but I like the fact that it’s not the year. I know that he’s going to get back to throwing again.”

The 23-year-old right-hander left Toronto’s 7-2 road loss to the Houston Astros on Aug. 4 after throwing 16 strikes over two innings. His left knee appeared to buckle as he warmed up for the third inning, and he was checked by a trainer before exiting the game.

Yesavage (5-5) has a 3.65 earned-run average over 18 starts this season with 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings pitched.

A September call-up last year, Yesavage was a sensation throughout Toronto’s run to the World Series. He had a 3-1 record in the 2025 post-season with a 3.58 ERA over 27 2/3 innings, striking out 39 in six games, five of them starts.

Schneider said that while Yesavage recovers from the knee surgery he’ll try to keep his arms active while not putting any strain on his lower body.

“That’s the new world of like plyo balls and pull downs and stuff and all these arm care exercises that everyone does,” said Schneider. “He’ll keep his arm moving, he just won’t be getting after it throwing.”

Schneider also announced on Tuesday that an MRI on the right forearm of Canadian pitcher Jameson Taillon had come back negative. Taillon had left Toronto’s 2-1 win over the Red Sox after just four innings with forearm discomfort.

“It’s not good, but best case scenario, three to five days and no throwing, and then hopefully get back into throwing and kind of see how he feels,” said Schneider. “But in terms of timeline, not quite sure.

“Just got to see how he responds when he starts throwing again.”