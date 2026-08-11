Cineplex reports $7.8M Q2 profit amid higher theatre attendance, box office revenue

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a profit of $7.8 million in its second quarter compared with a loss of $2.2 million a year earlier as it posted its best revenues for the three-month period in the company’s history.

The movie theatre company says its earnings amounted to 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a loss of three cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $383.7 million for the quarter, up from $349.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The company says theatre attendance amounted to 12.7 million patrons, up from 11.6 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $13.91, up from $13.68 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron was $10.26, up from $10.04.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

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The Canadian Press