Facebook Marketplace meet-up ends with seller being sprayed with noxious substance: Toronto police

Toronto police officers are trying to identify a suspect after a Facebook Marketplace seller was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery attempt.

It happened on Friday, August 7, in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Investigators say a man responded to an online ad and agreed to meet the seller at around 8:40 p.m.

But instead of buying the product, police allege the man sprayed the seller with a noxious substance and attempted to steal the item for sale.

The suspect wasn’t successful, though, and police say he fled the area empty-handed.

No serious injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 18 years old, around six feet tall with long curly hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater.