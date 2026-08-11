‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams, comedian Chris Rock to speak at TIFF

TORONTO — Hudson Williams, Chris Rock and Andrew Scott are among the entertainers set to take the stage at TIFF to discuss their careers as part of the In Conversation With series.

Williams, the Kelowna, B.C.-born star of “Heated Rivalry,” is at the festival to debut the new Crave series “Yaga.”

TIFF says the event with the 25-year-old actor is part of the fest’s Next Wave initiative, which spotlights young talent.

Rock, meanwhile, is set to speak on his latest film “Misty Green,” and Scott is at TIFF to promote “Elsinore.”

Also on the docket is Rachel Morrison, the first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar.

Her sophomore feature “Love of Your Life,” starring Margaret Qualley and Aaron Pierre, is playing the festival.

Rounding out the speaker series is Korean actor and singer Lee Min-ho, whose film “The Assassin(s)” will make its world premiere at TIFF.

The festival announced the lineup the same day it released its full schedule and added 11 more films to the program.

They include “Bucking Fastard” from director Werner Herzog, starring Kate and Rooney Mara as a set of twins so close they speak in unison.

Martin McDonagh’s 1970s-set black comedy “Wild Horse Nine,” about a pair of loose cannon CIA agents, will also play at the festival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press