Kawhi Leonard attends National Bank Open in Toronto

A former (and possibly future) Toronto Raptor was spotted at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Kawhi Leonard was in attendance in Toronto on Tuesday night to see Naomi Osaka take on Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

Stars are out in Toronto ????



A front-row seat at #NBO26 for Kawhi Leonard ???? pic.twitter.com/8meEoQBeih — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 12, 2026

Leonard also took time to meet Coco Gauff, who advanced to the semifinals on a walkover after Belinda Bencic withdrew due to injury.

It marks Leonard’s first appearance in Toronto since a trade that would have sent him back to the Raptors from the Los Angeles Clippers was put on hold in early July, due to the ongoing investigation into allegations the Clippers tried to circumvent the salary cap during negotiations on Leonard’s most recent contract extension in 2024.

The trade, when completed, will see Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks and two second-round picks go back to the Clippers for Leonard.

“Regarding our planned trade with the LA Clippers for Kawhi Leonard, the NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the Raptors said in a press release on July 10. “In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete.”

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans.”

Leonard was also spotted in Toronto on July 7 as a guest of the Raptors during Kyle Lowry’s retirement announcement.