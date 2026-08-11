Where are youth turning in the lonely hours?

WARNING: This episode contains conversations about mental health, suicide, and sexual assault. Please take care.

Kids Help Phone, a service offering free, mental health service over the phone or online to youth across Canada, has had a spike in overnight calls — the most dramatic increase in their more than three-decade history. The reasons are various, but the need is great, putting strain on the service’s volunteer force.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Rebecca Shields, president and CEO of Kids Help Phone, about the spike they’ve seen, what’s driving it, how they’re handling it, and more.

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