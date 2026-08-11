Motorcyclist suffers head trauma in collision with car in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 11, 2026 9:46 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2026 11:07 pm.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel police say they were called to Morningstar Drive at Airport Road for reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with head trauma. The driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes at Airport Road are closed at Morninstar and delays are expected in the area.

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