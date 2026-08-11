Sir Rod Stewart calls off remaining tour dates after coronary stent procedure

FILE - Rod Stewart performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press,

Posted August 11, 2026 7:13 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2026 6:45 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Rod Stewart will be unable to continue his “One Last Time” farewell tour following a coronary stent procedure and after postponing and canceling a few performances, a representative for the singer has confirmed.

Stewart canceled his Tuesday night performance at Rocket Arena in Cleveland shortly after postponing his Sunday concert in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center. The latter venue said at the time that it was due “to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”

Stewart also canceled a few dates earlier this year, including two in Las Vegas and one in San Diego.

“Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure. Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” a statement from his publicist read. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

It added that “information regarding affected performances will be communicated by the respective promoters and venues.”

Stewart, 81, was scheduled to appear through Sept. 3 in North America, including his six-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and a few dates in Mexico.

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” Stewart said in the statement. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

The Grammy Award-winning Stewart, whose signature rasp made him a rock ‘n’ roll legend, has sold millions of records across his career’s many decades. Perhaps best known for hits like “Maggie May” and “Tonight’s the Night,” he has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man and 12-year-old from U.S. seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy and a man, both U.S. residents, were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at Queen and Portland

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning. Toronto paramedics tell CityNews they were called to the Queen Street...

36m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT construction likely won't be done until 2027: Metrolinx CEO

The CEO of Metrolinx says major testing still needs to happen after Hazel McCallion LRT construction finishes in Mississauga and Brampton.

9h ago

Why Canada's deeper linkage of foreign aid with trade outcomes is raising concerns

OTTAWA — Some in Canada's aid sector say they're growing more and more concerned by how closely the Carney government is tying foreign aid to its efforts to boost domestic economic growth.

2h ago

Top Stories

Man and 12-year-old from U.S. seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy and a man, both U.S. residents, were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at Queen and Portland

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto early Wednesday morning. Toronto paramedics tell CityNews they were called to the Queen Street...

36m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT construction likely won't be done until 2027: Metrolinx CEO

The CEO of Metrolinx says major testing still needs to happen after Hazel McCallion LRT construction finishes in Mississauga and Brampton.

9h ago

Why Canada's deeper linkage of foreign aid with trade outcomes is raising concerns

OTTAWA — Some in Canada's aid sector say they're growing more and more concerned by how closely the Carney government is tying foreign aid to its efforts to boost domestic economic growth.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Hazy skies to clear after tomorrow's storms

Hazy skies caused by wildfire smoke is expected to clear after forecasted thunderstorms on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

12h ago

2:56
Hazel McCallion LRT construction set to go until 2027: Metrolinx

Ontario government officials say construction of the Hazel McCallion LRT, which is years behind schedule, is now set to go until later in 2027. Nick Westoll has more on the project and the calls for extra support.

12h ago

2:38
Ontario Line construction costs more than triple original estimate

The 15.6-kilometre transit line is now estimated to cost $34 billion, with more contracts for construction yet to be finalized. Mark McAllister has more on the reasons being offered by Metrolinx and the criticism the Ford government faces.

13h ago

1:52
Two teenagers stabbed in Brampton, two suspects wanted

Two male youths were rushed to a hospital Monday night after a stabbing in Brampton, and police are now searching for multiple suspects.

16h ago

1:30
Brad Bradford pledges to remove Bloor St. West bike lanes if elected as mayor

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford pledged to remove bike lanes on Bloor St. West if he's elected.

18h ago

More Videos